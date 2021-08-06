FMC Corporation [FMC] Revenue clocked in at $4.59 billion, down -18.88% YTD: What’s Next?

FMC Corporation [NYSE: FMC] loss -5.48% on the last trading session, reaching $93.23 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2021 that FMC Corporation announces Net Zero Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2035.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, announced its goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2035. The company will use science-based targets aligned with keeping the global temperature at 1.5°C above pre-industrial times.

FMC Corporation represents 129.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.01 billion with the latest information. FMC stock price has been found in the range of $92.85 to $98.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 787.37K shares, FMC reached a trading volume of 3452071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FMC Corporation [FMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMC shares is $132.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for FMC Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for FMC Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $126, while Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts kept a Buy rating on FMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FMC Corporation is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for FMC in the course of the last twelve months was 33.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for FMC stock

FMC Corporation [FMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.80. With this latest performance, FMC shares dropped by -11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.89 for FMC Corporation [FMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.70, while it was recorded at 102.44 for the last single week of trading, and 112.15 for the last 200 days.

FMC Corporation [FMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FMC Corporation [FMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.14 and a Gross Margin at +44.49. FMC Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.46.

Return on Total Capital for FMC is now 18.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FMC Corporation [FMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.30. Additionally, FMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FMC Corporation [FMC] managed to generate an average of $90,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.FMC Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FMC Corporation [FMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC Corporation go to 9.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FMC Corporation [FMC]

There are presently around $10,429 million, or 89.50% of FMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,986,350, which is approximately 0.327% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,074,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $939.21 million in FMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $599.64 million in FMC stock with ownership of nearly 0.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FMC Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in FMC Corporation [NYSE:FMC] by around 7,953,648 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 10,516,166 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 93,392,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,862,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMC stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 712,918 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,408,038 shares during the same period.