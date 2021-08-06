Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Is Currently 5.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] gained 5.51% or 8.44 points to close at $161.69 with a heavy trading volume of 4175162 shares. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Expedia Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“The second quarter saw continued improvement in many global travel segments with North America in particular showing strength. Expedia Group benefited from strong vacation rental performance and improved conventional lodging, offset by continued softness in international travel, corporate travel, and relatively high consumer interest in smaller markets and lower-end accommodations. While that strength has continued into Q3, recent Covid variant news around the world continues to create uncertainty in the travel industry,” said Vice Chairman and CEO, Peter Kern. “Unfortunately, the road to full travel recovery remains bumpy until more of the world is vaccinated. For our part, we just launched our Give the World a Shot program in partnership with UNICEF to help support global Covid-19 vaccine distribution. We invite other companies to join this effort so we can all get the world back on its feet again.”.

It opened the trading session at $155.44, the shares rose to $162.61 and dropped to $154.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXPE points out that the company has recorded 13.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -100.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, EXPE reached to a volume of 4175162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $192.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 5.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.84.

Trading performance analysis for EXPE stock

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.74 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.66, while it was recorded at 157.96 for the last single week of trading, and 151.15 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.60 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.24.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now -12.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.72. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 578.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of -$136,754 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

There are presently around $22,201 million, or 99.37% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,465,236, which is approximately 1.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,444,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $935.14 million in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly -4.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 404 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 30,601,246 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 32,747,694 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 73,959,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,308,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,793,511 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 8,343,715 shares during the same period.