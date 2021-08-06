Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] Stock trading around $4.55 per share: What’s Next?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENSC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.25% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.17%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Ensysce Biosciences Announces Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for Patent Entitled “Compositions Comprising Enzyme-Cleavable Amphetamine Prodrugs and Inhibitors Thereof”.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Notice of Allowance for a patent entitled Compositions Comprising Enzyme-Cleavable Amphetamine Prodrugs and Inhibitors Thereof.

The invention comprises a method for controlled release of amphetamine to a patient using the Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform of Ensysce, which has been applied previously to the company’s opioid products, to reduce abuse. The allowed claims also cover administering these amphetamine prodrugs with a GI enzyme inhibitor, in accordance with Ensysce’s Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platform, providing overdose protection to this class of agents.

Over the last 12 months, ENSC stock dropped by -59.03%.

The market cap for the stock reached $111.84 million, with 6.22 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 238.82K shares, ENSC stock reached a trading volume of 21179179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is set at 1.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ENSC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.17. With this latest performance, ENSC shares dropped by -61.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.86 for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.42, while it was recorded at 4.91 for the last single week of trading, and 12.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ensysce Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ENSC is now -1.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.12.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 14.50% of ENSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSC stocks are: HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,462,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 33.90% of the total institutional ownership; FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, holding 57,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in ENSC stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $1000.0 in ENSC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENSC] by around 128 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 50,114 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,470,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,520,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 128 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 45,598 shares during the same period.