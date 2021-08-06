Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Is Currently 0.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] surged by $0.86 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $102.07 during the day while it closed the day at $101.06. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Emerson Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results; Raises 2021 Outlook.

Net Sales were $4.7 billion up 20 percent from the year prior; Underlying Sales were up 15 percent.

GAAP EPS was $1.04, up 55 percent from the year prior; Adjusted EPS, which excludes restructuring and first year purchase accounting charges, was $1.09, up 36 percent.

Emerson Electric Co. stock has also gained 1.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EMR stock has inclined by 7.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.08% and gained 25.74% year-on date.

The market cap for EMR stock reached $60.07 billion, with 599.40 million shares outstanding and 595.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 2083291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $104.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $89 to $97. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $69 to $100, while UBS kept a Buy rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EMR stock trade performance evaluation

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.72 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.20, while it was recorded at 100.61 for the last single week of trading, and 87.47 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 12.91%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,574 million, or 75.20% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,263,574, which is approximately -0.268% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,165,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.06 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.72 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly -1.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

783 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 26,397,313 shares. Additionally, 665 investors decreased positions by around 27,644,112 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 387,020,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 441,062,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,713,745 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,527,601 shares during the same period.