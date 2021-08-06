Dynatrace Inc. [DT] is 50.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] loss -0.75% on the last trading session, reaching $64.97 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Dynatrace to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced its executives will present at two upcoming investor conferences, as follows:.

Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

Dynatrace Inc. represents 282.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.42 billion with the latest information. DT stock price has been found in the range of $64.70 to $66.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 2584441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $60.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 72.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for DT stock

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.63 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.50, while it was recorded at 64.60 for the last single week of trading, and 48.93 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.07 and a Gross Margin at +76.91. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.76.

Return on Total Capital for DT is now 6.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.48. Additionally, DT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] managed to generate an average of $27,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 27.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

There are presently around $17,265 million, or 95.30% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,969,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in DT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $850.81 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 17.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 25,690,290 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 34,697,626 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 205,356,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,744,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,893,455 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 14,207,199 shares during the same period.