DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] Is Currently -1.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] loss -1.27% on the last trading session, reaching $5.44 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2021 that DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce second quarter 2021 results Monday August 9, 2021.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, August 3, 2021 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) will release its second quarter 2021 results after market close on Monday August 9, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast, which will include a slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. EST/14:00 CET on Tuesday August 10, 2021 to discuss the results for the quarter.

DHT Holdings Inc. represents 171.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $931.38 million with the latest information. DHT stock price has been found in the range of $5.42 to $5.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, DHT reached a trading volume of 2059972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for DHT Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Neutral rating on DHT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for DHT stock

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.04. With this latest performance, DHT shares dropped by -13.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.81 for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.18, while it was recorded at 5.65 for the last single week of trading, and 5.78 for the last 200 days.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.20 and a Gross Margin at +49.79. DHT Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.53.

Return on Total Capital for DHT is now 19.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.58. Additionally, DHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] managed to generate an average of $14,792,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.DHT Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]

There are presently around $495 million, or 56.30% of DHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,953,039, which is approximately -21.576% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 11,936,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.94 million in DHT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34.81 million in DHT stock with ownership of nearly 3.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DHT Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DHT] by around 14,886,446 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 11,568,007 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 64,588,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,043,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,249,873 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,403,714 shares during the same period.