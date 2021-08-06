DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] gain 14.11% so far this year. What now?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] loss -7.08% or -4.55 points to close at $59.75 with a heavy trading volume of 5213526 shares. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Dentsply Sirona Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Revenue increased 117.3% to $1,067 million. Organic revenue increased 104.6%.

GAAP EPS increased to $0.45 vs loss of ($0.44) in 2020.

It opened the trading session at $61.57, the shares rose to $62.07 and dropped to $58.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XRAY points out that the company has recorded 7.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, XRAY reached to a volume of 5213526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $74.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $60, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on XRAY stock. On January 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XRAY shares from 49 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 25.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for XRAY stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.64. With this latest performance, XRAY shares dropped by -6.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.28 for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.28, while it was recorded at 64.43 for the last single week of trading, and 59.22 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.32 and a Gross Margin at +50.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.48.

Return on Total Capital for XRAY is now 3.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.43. Additionally, XRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] managed to generate an average of -$5,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. go to 26.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]

There are presently around $12,454 million, or 97.20% of XRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,728,004, which is approximately 0.482% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,073,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in XRAY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $943.99 million in XRAY stock with ownership of nearly 61.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

200 institutional holders increased their position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY] by around 18,030,277 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 21,004,263 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 169,395,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,430,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRAY stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,850,527 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,840,162 shares during the same period.