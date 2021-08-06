Credit Suisse slashes price target on Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] – find out why.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NYSE: NVO] gained 5.47% on the last trading session, reaching $98.21 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Novo Nordisk’s net profit increased by 10% in the first six months of 2021.

4 August 2021 – Financial report for the period 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021.

Operating profit decreased by 1% in Danish kroner and increased by 9% at constant exchange rates (CER).

Novo Nordisk A/S represents 2.31 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $171.22 billion with the latest information. NVO stock price has been found in the range of $93.555 to $98.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 921.48K shares, NVO reached a trading volume of 3152189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVO shares is $83.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Novo Nordisk A/S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Nordisk A/S is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVO in the course of the last twelve months was 40.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for NVO stock

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.35. With this latest performance, NVO shares gained by 15.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.76 for Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.32, while it was recorded at 93.66 for the last single week of trading, and 74.68 for the last 200 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.63 and a Gross Margin at +81.80. Novo Nordisk A/S’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.19.

Return on Total Capital for NVO is now 79.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 66.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.35. Additionally, NVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] managed to generate an average of $929,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Novo Nordisk A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novo Nordisk A/S go to 1.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]

There are presently around $13,169 million, or 7.70% of NVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 24,846,671, which is approximately -7.431% of the company’s market cap and around 26.40% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 16,081,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in NVO stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $736.12 million in NVO stock with ownership of nearly -0.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novo Nordisk A/S stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in Novo Nordisk A/S [NYSE:NVO] by around 6,665,200 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 7,516,639 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 119,904,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,086,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVO stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,426,510 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 925,109 shares during the same period.