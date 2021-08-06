Cowen lifts Gogo Inc. [GOGO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOGO] closed the trading session at $11.62 on 08/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.275, while the highest price level was $12.62. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Gogo Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Strong Demand Drives Record Quarterly Performance.

Gogo Raises Full Year 2021 Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Guidance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.66 percent and weekly performance of 13.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, GOGO reached to a volume of 3797753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gogo Inc. [GOGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGO shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Gogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Gogo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on GOGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gogo Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60.

GOGO stock trade performance evaluation

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.81. With this latest performance, GOGO shares gained by 10.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 246.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.10 for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.52, while it was recorded at 10.63 for the last single week of trading, and 11.08 for the last 200 days.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gogo Inc. [GOGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.31 and a Gross Margin at +63.46. Gogo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.00.

Return on Total Capital for GOGO is now 11.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.64. Additionally, GOGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 211.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 180.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gogo Inc. [GOGO] managed to generate an average of -$139,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Gogo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gogo Inc. [GOGO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gogo Inc. go to 10.00%.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $810 million, or 66.30% of GOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGO stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 31,739,011, which is approximately 150.417% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; TENZING GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.97 million in GOGO stocks shares; and MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $45.95 million in GOGO stock with ownership of nearly -36.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gogo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOGO] by around 28,339,318 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 7,258,663 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 34,152,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,750,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,820,947 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,789,266 shares during the same period.