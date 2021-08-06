Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] Is Currently -2.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] closed the trading session at $22.49 on 08/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.425, while the highest price level was $23.115. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Brixmor Property Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

– Achieves Record New Lease ABR of $19.48 Per Square Foot -.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) (“Brixmor” or the “Company”) announced its operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, net income was $0.30 per diluted share and $0.03 per diluted share, respectively.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.89 percent and weekly performance of 0.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, BRX reached to a volume of 2588030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $23.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $17 to $18.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

BRX stock trade performance evaluation

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, BRX shares dropped by -0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.36 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.98, while it was recorded at 22.86 for the last single week of trading, and 19.27 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.16 and a Gross Margin at +41.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.50.

Return on Total Capital for BRX is now 4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.39. Additionally, BRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 197.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] managed to generate an average of $252,444 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,462 million, or 98.70% of BRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,355,266, which is approximately 2.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,586,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $800.34 million in BRX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $669.8 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly -1.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 19,190,973 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 26,369,264 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 241,765,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,325,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,128,437 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,782,399 shares during the same period.