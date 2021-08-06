BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] Revenue clocked in at $0.50 million, up 77.87% YTD: What’s Next?

BeyondSpring Inc. [NASDAQ: BYSI] loss -18.36% or -4.88 points to close at $21.70 with a heavy trading volume of 11726434 shares. The company report on August 4, 2021 that BeyondSpring Announces Positive Topline Results from its DUBLIN-3 Registrational Trial of Plinabulin in Combination with Docetaxel for the Treatment of 2nd/3rd Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR Wild Type.

Study met primary endpoint showing statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) for the combination vs. docetaxel.

Study met key secondary endpoints showing statistically significant improvement for the combination against docetaxel alone in ORR, PFS, and 24- and 36-month OS rates, and significant reduction in incidence of Grade 4 neutropenia.

It opened the trading session at $25.92, the shares rose to $26.01 and dropped to $21.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BYSI points out that the company has recorded 64.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -143.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, BYSI reached to a volume of 11726434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for BeyondSpring Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for BeyondSpring Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BYSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BeyondSpring Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1724.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

Trading performance analysis for BYSI stock

BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 124.41. With this latest performance, BYSI shares gained by 122.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.07 for BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.12, while it was recorded at 15.38 for the last single week of trading, and 11.90 for the last 200 days.

BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -35672.78. BeyondSpring Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33873.89.

Return on Total Capital for BYSI is now -97.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -97.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.88. Additionally, BYSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] managed to generate an average of -$670,033 per employee.BeyondSpring Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]

There are presently around $163 million, or 19.40% of BYSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYSI stocks are: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with ownership of 3,008,268, which is approximately 17.271% of the company’s market cap and around 71.61% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,216,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.39 million in BYSI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.66 million in BYSI stock with ownership of nearly 31.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BeyondSpring Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in BeyondSpring Inc. [NASDAQ:BYSI] by around 2,261,104 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,278,507 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 3,977,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,516,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYSI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 757,358 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 986,584 shares during the same period.