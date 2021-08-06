Atotech Limited [ATC] Revenue clocked in at $1.30 billion, up 21.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Atotech Limited [NYSE: ATC] loss -1.39% or -0.33 points to close at $23.46 with a heavy trading volume of 2737350 shares. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Atotech announces second quarter 2021 earnings release date, conference call and webcast.

Atotech (NYSE: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, announced that it will release second quarter 2021 earnings at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Later that morning, Atotech will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss these results.

The conference will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s website at investors.atotech.com. If you would like to ask a question, the dial-in number is: +1 833 714-3263 (United States) or +1 270 823-1866 (international), using conference ID 4774516. Due to the expected number of callers, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection.

It opened the trading session at $23.87, the shares rose to $23.87 and dropped to $23.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATC points out that the company has recorded 21.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 983.84K shares, ATC reached to a volume of 2737350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atotech Limited [ATC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATC shares is $26.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Atotech Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Atotech Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ATC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atotech Limited is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

Trading performance analysis for ATC stock

Atotech Limited [ATC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, ATC shares dropped by -6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.87% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.71 for Atotech Limited [ATC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.73, while it was recorded at 23.91 for the last single week of trading.

Atotech Limited [ATC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Atotech Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atotech Limited [ATC]

There are presently around $4,279 million, or 96.10% of ATC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATC stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 153,672,703, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.09% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5,176,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.43 million in ATC stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $109.7 million in ATC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Atotech Limited [NYSE:ATC] by around 182,352,727 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 204,210 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 178,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,378,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 182,352,590 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 200,000 shares during the same period.