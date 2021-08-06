Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] Stock trading around $16.09 per share: What’s Next?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE: AQN] traded at a high on 08/05/21, posting a 1.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.09. The company report on July 9, 2021 that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“AQN”) (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) announced plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021, after market close. AQN will hold an earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Friday, August 13, 2021, hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Arun Banskota and Chief Financial Officer, Arthur Kacprzak.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2159883 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stands at 1.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.31%.

The market cap for AQN stock reached $9.84 billion, with 611.84 million shares outstanding and 611.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, AQN reached a trading volume of 2159883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92.

How has AQN stock performed recently?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, AQN shares gained by 6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.02 for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.41, while it was recorded at 15.98 for the last single week of trading, and 15.95 for the last 200 days.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.44 and a Gross Margin at +25.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.47.

Return on Total Capital for AQN is now 3.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.49. Additionally, AQN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] managed to generate an average of $305,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Insider trade positions for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]

There are presently around $4,389 million, or 53.72% of AQN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQN stocks are: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with ownership of 40,886,103, which is approximately 3.63% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 28,908,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $465.13 million in AQN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $288.98 million in AQN stock with ownership of nearly 6.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE:AQN] by around 29,476,089 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 27,550,265 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 215,767,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,793,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,230,577 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,658,020 shares during the same period.