1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] moved up 6.62: Why It’s Important

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2582924 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 1Life Healthcare Inc. stands at 5.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.58%.

The market cap for ONEM stock reached $4.10 billion, with 136.52 million shares outstanding and 116.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, ONEM reached a trading volume of 2582924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]?

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ONEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1Life Healthcare Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.11.

How has ONEM stock performed recently?

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.29. With this latest performance, ONEM shares dropped by -5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.09 for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.70, while it was recorded at 28.13 for the last single week of trading, and 38.79 for the last 200 days.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.58 and a Gross Margin at +31.86. 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.49.

Return on Total Capital for ONEM is now -11.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.17. Additionally, ONEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] managed to generate an average of -$45,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.1Life Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]

There are presently around $3,554 million, or 95.10% of ONEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONEM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,435,458, which is approximately 4.491% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 13,612,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $405.52 million in ONEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $233.5 million in ONEM stock with ownership of nearly 9.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in 1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM] by around 21,135,822 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 10,952,324 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 87,213,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,301,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONEM stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,520,912 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,649,029 shares during the same period.