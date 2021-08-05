William Blair slashes price target on Zymergen Inc. [ZY] – find out why.

Zymergen Inc. [NASDAQ: ZY] slipped around -26.58 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.25 at the close of the session, down -76.31%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Zymergen, Inc. – ZY.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zymergen, Inc. (“Zymergen or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Zymergen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Compared to the average trading volume of 382.93K shares, ZY reached a trading volume of 21618332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zymergen Inc. [ZY]?

William Blair have made an estimate for Zymergen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Zymergen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Reduce rating on ZY stock. On August 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ZY shares from 55 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zymergen Inc. is set at 4.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.85.

How has ZY stock performed recently?

Zymergen Inc. [ZY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -76.78.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.29 for Zymergen Inc. [ZY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.79, while it was recorded at 29.49 for the last single week of trading.

Zymergen Inc. [ZY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zymergen Inc. [ZY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1853.78 and a Gross Margin at -679.32. Zymergen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1973.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zymergen Inc. [ZY] managed to generate an average of -$344,087 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Insider trade positions for Zymergen Inc. [ZY]

There are presently around $25 million, or 7.94% of ZY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZY stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 2,821,956, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.07% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 112,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.93 million in ZY stocks shares; and NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND, currently with $0.58 million in ZY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zymergen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Zymergen Inc. [NASDAQ:ZY] by around 3,034,833 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,034,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZY stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,034,833 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.