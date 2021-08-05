why McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.88

McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE: MUX] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.26 during the day while it closed the day at $1.16. The company report on August 5, 2021 that McEwen Mining: Q2 2021 Results.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reported its second quarter (Q2) and first half (H1) results for the period ended June 30th, 2021.

Our operations delivered strong production results in line with our expectations, and we are on track to meet our 2021 production guidance of 141,000 to 160,400 GEOs.

McEwen Mining Inc. stock has also loss -0.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MUX stock has declined by -8.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.66% and gained 17.77% year-on date.

The market cap for MUX stock reached $545.98 million, with 441.79 million shares outstanding and 375.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, MUX reached a trading volume of 3070164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUX shares is $1.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for McEwen Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2019, representing the official price target for McEwen Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.25, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McEwen Mining Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30.

MUX stock trade performance evaluation

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, MUX shares dropped by -14.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3502, while it was recorded at 1.1960 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1587 for the last 200 days.

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.75 and a Gross Margin at -42.95. McEwen Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.36.

Return on Total Capital for MUX is now -13.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.69. Additionally, MUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] managed to generate an average of -$404,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.McEwen Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $127 million, or 25.20% of MUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,340,880, which is approximately 14.479% of the company’s market cap and around 18.21% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 15,165,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.59 million in MUX stocks shares; and CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $12.84 million in MUX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McEwen Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE:MUX] by around 32,011,387 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 5,399,133 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 72,044,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,455,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,809,820 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,672,538 shares during the same period.