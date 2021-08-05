why Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.67

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: KTOS] slipped around -3.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $23.83 at the close of the session, down -12.10%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Kratos Reports Second Quarter Financial Results.

Second Quarter Revenues of $205.1 Million, Increased 20.4 percent over Second Quarter 2020.

Second Quarter Unmanned Systems Segment Revenues of $60.3 Million, Increased 43.6 percent over Second Quarter 2020.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stock is now -13.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KTOS Stock saw the intraday high of $26.16 and lowest of $23.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.11, which means current price is +6.82% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, KTOS reached a trading volume of 3933720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTOS shares is $28.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for KTOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for KTOS in the course of the last twelve months was 121.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has KTOS stock performed recently?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.65. With this latest performance, KTOS shares dropped by -15.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.28 for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.71, while it was recorded at 26.52 for the last single week of trading, and 25.89 for the last 200 days.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.24 and a Gross Margin at +26.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for KTOS is now 2.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.95. Additionally, KTOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] managed to generate an average of $25,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS]

There are presently around $2,597 million, or 92.40% of KTOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,362,307, which is approximately 31.585% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,494,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.25 million in KTOS stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $124.92 million in KTOS stock with ownership of nearly 134.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:KTOS] by around 14,179,591 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 15,210,549 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 79,606,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,997,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTOS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,384,400 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,017,043 shares during the same period.