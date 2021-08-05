why Chewy Inc. [CHWY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $97.32

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] jumped around 3.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $90.04 at the close of the session, up 3.79%. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Chewy Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary by Honoring Customers With the ‘Ultimate Pet Portrait’.

Company Unveils Massive Murals of Customers’ Pets and Donates $1M to Pets in Need.

Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners, announced a customer and community-focused celebration to commemorate the company’s 10 Year Anniversary. To mark this occasion, Chewy unveiled the “Ultimate Pet Portrait,” two large-scale murals in its hometown markets of Boston and South Florida.

Chewy Inc. stock is now 0.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHWY Stock saw the intraday high of $90.75 and lowest of $86.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 120.00, which means current price is +40.51% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 2818633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $97.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 529.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 464.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CHWY stock performed recently?

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.10 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.40, while it was recorded at 86.51 for the last single week of trading, and 83.76 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.27 and a Gross Margin at +24.62. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CHWY is now -115.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.76. Additionally, CHWY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] managed to generate an average of -$4,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 5.35.Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

There are presently around $36,483 million, or 79.80% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 320,266,549, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,885,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $709.39 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 4.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 14,595,560 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 11,869,442 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 378,718,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,183,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 985,333 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,831,824 shares during the same period.