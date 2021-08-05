Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The New York Times Company [NYT]. What else is Wall St. saying

The New York Times Company [NYSE: NYT] traded at a high on 08/04/21, posting a 7.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.52. The company report on August 4, 2021 that The New York Times Company Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) announced that its second-quarter 2021 financial results are available on The New York Times Company’s investor relations website at investors.nytco.com.

As previously announced, The New York Times Company will host its earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. E.T. to discuss these financial results. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available at investors.nytco.com. Participants can pre-register for the telephone conference at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157797/e9ed3ee216, which will generate dial-in instructions allowing participants to bypass an operator at the time of the call. Alternatively, to access the call without pre-registration, dial 844-413-3940 (in the U.S.) or 412-858-5208 (international callers).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5147799 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The New York Times Company stands at 3.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.13%.

The market cap for NYT stock reached $7.82 billion, with 167.65 million shares outstanding and 164.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, NYT reached a trading volume of 5147799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The New York Times Company [NYT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYT shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for The New York Times Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for The New York Times Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on NYT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The New York Times Company is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYT in the course of the last twelve months was 34.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has NYT stock performed recently?

The New York Times Company [NYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.03. With this latest performance, NYT shares gained by 7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.92 for The New York Times Company [NYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.81, while it was recorded at 44.17 for the last single week of trading, and 46.08 for the last 200 days.

The New York Times Company [NYT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The New York Times Company [NYT] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.25 and a Gross Margin at +42.68. The New York Times Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.61.

Return on Total Capital for NYT is now 13.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The New York Times Company [NYT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.66. Additionally, NYT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The New York Times Company [NYT] managed to generate an average of $21,299 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.The New York Times Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for The New York Times Company [NYT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The New York Times Company go to 3.30%.

Insider trade positions for The New York Times Company [NYT]

There are presently around $7,223 million, or 94.60% of NYT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,438,682, which is approximately -1.672% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,093,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $609.09 million in NYT stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $472.97 million in NYT stock with ownership of nearly 20.604% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The New York Times Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in The New York Times Company [NYSE:NYT] by around 17,500,045 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 22,411,254 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 115,361,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,272,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYT stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,708,159 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,970,146 shares during the same period.