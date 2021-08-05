VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain 18.35% so far this year. What now?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] price plunged by -0.26 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on August 5, 2021 that ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of MGM Growth Properties LLC.

Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI). Stockholders will receive 1.366 shares of VICI Properties common stock for each share of MGM Growth Properties Class A stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $17.2 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

If you are a stockholder of MGM Growth Properties LLC and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/mgp/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

A sum of 21434609 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.85M shares. VICI Properties Inc. shares reached a high of $30.29 and dropped to a low of $29.26 until finishing in the latest session at $30.18.

The one-year VICI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.25. The average equity rating for VICI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $34.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $33, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

VICI Stock Performance Analysis:

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.10. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.29 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.55, while it was recorded at 30.66 for the last single week of trading, and 28.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VICI Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.81 and a Gross Margin at +96.97. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +72.76.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 6.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.06. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $6,065,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

VICI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.40%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,398 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,398,482, which is approximately 2.48% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,012,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in VICI stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.42 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -14.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 117,202,517 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 48,500,131 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 477,043,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 642,745,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,899,052 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 8,882,766 shares during the same period.