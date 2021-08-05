Unum Group [UNM] moved down -8.84: Why It’s Important

Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] loss -8.84% on the last trading session, reaching $24.84 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Unum Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

— Net income of $182.9 million ($0.89 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2021; after-tax adjusted operating income was $286.2 million ($1.39 per diluted common share).

— Results reflect improving trend in mortality, strong returns in alternative invested asset portfolio, and strengthening macroeconomic conditions.

Unum Group represents 204.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.12 billion with the latest information. UNM stock price has been found in the range of $24.77 to $26.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, UNM reached a trading volume of 7445958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unum Group [UNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNM shares is $30.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Unum Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Unum Group stock. On March 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for UNM shares from 19 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unum Group is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

Trading performance analysis for UNM stock

Unum Group [UNM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.39. With this latest performance, UNM shares dropped by -10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.48 for Unum Group [UNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.70, while it was recorded at 26.87 for the last single week of trading, and 25.98 for the last 200 days.

Unum Group [UNM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unum Group [UNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.85. Unum Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.02.

Return on Total Capital for UNM is now 8.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unum Group [UNM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.75. Additionally, UNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unum Group [UNM] managed to generate an average of $74,112 per employee.

Unum Group [UNM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unum Group go to 3.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Unum Group [UNM]

There are presently around $4,202 million, or 86.10% of UNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,358,507, which is approximately 1.196% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,535,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $435.59 million in UNM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $431.86 million in UNM stock with ownership of nearly 7.534% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unum Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Unum Group [NYSE:UNM] by around 13,653,030 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 15,905,449 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 139,607,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,166,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNM stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,102,645 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,098,702 shares during the same period.