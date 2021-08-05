UBS slashes price target on Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] – find out why.

Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE: PRU] price plunged by -2.21 percent to reach at -$2.26. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Prudential Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Net income attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. of $2.158 billion or $5.40 per Common share versus net loss of $2.409 billion or $6.12 per share for the year-ago quarter. The current quarter included a net after-tax benefit from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $180 million or $0.46 per Common share versus a charge of $84 million or $0.21 per share in the year-ago quarter.

After-tax adjusted operating income of $1.514 billion or $3.79 per Common share versus $740 million or $1.85 per share for the year-ago quarter. The current quarter included a net after-tax charge from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $27 million or $0.07 per Common share versus $266 million or $0.66 per share in the year-ago quarter.

A sum of 2678619 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.91M shares. Prudential Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $102.06 and dropped to a low of $99.09 until finishing in the latest session at $99.90.

The one-year PRU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.11. The average equity rating for PRU stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRU shares is $107.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Prudential Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $79 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Prudential Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on PRU stock. On December 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PRU shares from 58 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prudential Financial Inc. is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.40.

PRU Stock Performance Analysis:

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, PRU shares dropped by -0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.75 for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.46, while it was recorded at 100.79 for the last single week of trading, and 89.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Prudential Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.57. Prudential Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.69.

Return on Total Capital for PRU is now -0.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, PRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] managed to generate an average of -$9,479 per employee.

PRU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prudential Financial Inc. go to 10.25%.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,999 million, or 57.00% of PRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,246,917, which is approximately -2.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,000,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 billion in PRU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.86 billion in PRU stock with ownership of nearly 3.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prudential Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 536 institutional holders increased their position in Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE:PRU] by around 11,992,453 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 11,279,541 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 196,938,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,210,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRU stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,692,501 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,372,848 shares during the same period.