The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] fell -15.12% so far this year. What now?

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] gained 9.46% on the last trading session, reaching $7.52 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2021 that The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”), a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, and community-based programs, reported its financial results for the second quarter and the first six months of 2021 and increased its financial guidance for the full-year 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights.

The GEO Group Inc. represents 120.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $919.70 million with the latest information. GEO stock price has been found in the range of $6.93 to $7.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.30M shares, GEO reached a trading volume of 6270436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for The GEO Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on GEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for GEO stock

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.78. With this latest performance, GEO shares gained by 7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.65 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.79, while it was recorded at 7.02 for the last single week of trading, and 7.71 for the last 200 days.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.98 and a Gross Margin at +19.21. The GEO Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.81.

Return on Total Capital for GEO is now 6.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 333.56. Additionally, GEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 327.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] managed to generate an average of $5,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]

There are presently around $707 million, or 79.00% of GEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,793,663, which is approximately 2.559% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,940,487 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.91 million in GEO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $32.26 million in GEO stock with ownership of nearly 8.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The GEO Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE:GEO] by around 14,523,875 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 8,963,958 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 70,529,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,017,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,747,615 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,506,679 shares during the same period.