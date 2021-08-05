The Benchmark Company lifts ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [NYSE: ATIP] price surged by 20.00 percent to reach at $0.75. The company report on August 4, 2021 that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm.

The Portnoy Law Firm advises ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (“ATI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATIP) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

A sum of 9620074 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.73M shares. ATI Physical Therapy Inc. shares reached a high of $4.54 and dropped to a low of $3.65 until finishing in the latest session at $4.50.

Guru’s Opinion on ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $12 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $5, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on ATIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is set at 0.68 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ATIP Stock Performance Analysis:

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.80. With this latest performance, ATIP shares dropped by -50.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.80% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.27 for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.51, while it was recorded at 3.83 for the last single week of trading, and 9.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ATI Physical Therapy Inc. Fundamentals:

ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $127 million, or 78.00% of ATIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATIP stocks are: GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,202,953, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,419,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.89 million in ATIP stocks shares; and LAKEWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $9.66 million in ATIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [NYSE:ATIP] by around 17,351,743 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 10,304,858 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 618,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,274,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATIP stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,492,496 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 7,710,228 shares during the same period.