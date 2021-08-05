Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] moved down -18.30: Why It’s Important

Tarena International Inc. [NASDAQ: TEDU] slipped around -0.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.25 at the close of the session, down -18.30%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tarena, Orphazyme, DiDi, and CorMedix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Compared to the average trading volume of 541.56K shares, TEDU reached a trading volume of 3377254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tarena International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Tarena International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tarena International Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

How has TEDU stock performed recently?

Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.42. With this latest performance, TEDU shares dropped by -57.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 11.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 15.54 for Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9432, while it was recorded at 1.7360 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0063 for the last 200 days.

Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.49 and a Gross Margin at +41.77. Tarena International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] managed to generate an average of -$10,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Tarena International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings analysis for Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tarena International Inc. go to -1.25%.

Insider trade positions for Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]

There are presently around $4 million, or 29.10% of TEDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEDU stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 2,391,352, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.66% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 593,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.74 million in TEDU stocks shares; and CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $51000.0 in TEDU stock with ownership of nearly -48.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tarena International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Tarena International Inc. [NASDAQ:TEDU] by around 214,321 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 141,032 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,910,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,265,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEDU stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 194,269 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 102,084 shares during the same period.