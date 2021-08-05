Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] fell -9.54% so far this year. What now?

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE: RAD] closed the trading session at $14.32 on 08/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.105, while the highest price level was $14.605. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Rite Aid Rallies for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Rite Aid will launch its 27th annual campaign supporting children’s hospitals in August.

Rite Aid will rally to change kids’ health and change the future in August, when it launches its annual in-store customer fundraising campaign benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.54 percent and weekly performance of -5.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, RAD reached to a volume of 2976988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAD shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAD stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rite Aid Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $17 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Rite Aid Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on RAD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rite Aid Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for RAD in the course of the last twelve months was 68.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

RAD stock trade performance evaluation

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.54. With this latest performance, RAD shares dropped by -6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.78 for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.37, while it was recorded at 14.88 for the last single week of trading, and 17.95 for the last 200 days.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.55 and a Gross Margin at +18.57. Rite Aid Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.42.

Return on Total Capital for RAD is now 1.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,045.63. Additionally, RAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 960.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] managed to generate an average of -$2,001 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.29.Rite Aid Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rite Aid Corporation go to -3.69%.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $459 million, or 60.70% of RAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,104,344, which is approximately 2.256% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,005,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.67 million in RAD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $38.94 million in RAD stock with ownership of nearly -2.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rite Aid Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE:RAD] by around 6,667,806 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 6,079,571 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 19,281,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,029,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAD stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,028,340 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,031,586 shares during the same period.