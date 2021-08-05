RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Match Group Inc. [MTCH] – find out why.

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] price plunged by -4.99 percent to reach at -$7.9. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Match Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) posted its second quarter 2021 shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.mtch.com. As announced previously, the Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

About Match Group.

A sum of 6537585 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.01M shares. Match Group Inc. shares reached a high of $152.80 and dropped to a low of $146.47 until finishing in the latest session at $150.57.

The one-year MTCH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.44. The average equity rating for MTCH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $168.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 5.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 53.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

MTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.98. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.59 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.30, while it was recorded at 158.61 for the last single week of trading, and 146.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Match Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

MTCH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to -4.68%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,401 million, or 99.80% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 30,676,700, which is approximately -11.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 22,929,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.45 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.44 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 0.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

372 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 29,649,310 shares. Additionally, 318 investors decreased positions by around 27,325,767 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 204,706,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,681,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,672,551 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 8,550,982 shares during the same period.