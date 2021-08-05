NCR Corporation [NCR] moved down -8.94: Why It’s Important

NCR Corporation [NYSE: NCR] price plunged by -8.94 percent to reach at -$3.95. The company report on August 4, 2021 that NCR Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Revenue up 13% and Significant Profit Margin Expansion.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Second quarter and other recent highlights include:.

A sum of 5334294 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.07M shares. NCR Corporation shares reached a high of $41.55 and dropped to a low of $38.11 until finishing in the latest session at $40.21.

The one-year NCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.96. The average equity rating for NCR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NCR Corporation [NCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCR shares is $52.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for NCR Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $25 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for NCR Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on NCR stock. On September 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NCR shares from 23 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NCR Corporation is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

NCR Stock Performance Analysis:

NCR Corporation [NCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.74. With this latest performance, NCR shares dropped by -13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.08 for NCR Corporation [NCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.83, while it was recorded at 43.45 for the last single week of trading, and 37.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NCR Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NCR Corporation [NCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.35 and a Gross Margin at +26.13. NCR Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.11.

Return on Total Capital for NCR is now 8.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NCR Corporation [NCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 282.06. Additionally, NCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 345.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NCR Corporation [NCR] managed to generate an average of -$194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.NCR Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NCR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR Corporation go to 4.00%.

NCR Corporation [NCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,812 million, or 94.40% of NCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,063,197, which is approximately 2.019% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,970,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $441.12 million in NCR stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $252.09 million in NCR stock with ownership of nearly -2.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NCR Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in NCR Corporation [NYSE:NCR] by around 13,759,018 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 11,926,484 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 93,983,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,669,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCR stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,330,312 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,496,832 shares during the same period.