Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] Revenue clocked in at $890.50 million, down -36.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Mercury Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: MRCY] price plunged by -12.05 percent to reach at -$7.66. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Mercury Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results.

Fourth Quarter Highlights Include:Revenues of $251 million increased 15% over prior yearBookings of $260 million yielding book-to-bill of 1.04Backlog of over $900 million entering fiscal 2022Completed the acquisition of PentekLaunched 1MPACT value creation initiative.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), reported operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, ended July 2, 2021.

A sum of 3965489 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 447.58K shares. Mercury Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $56.12 and dropped to a low of $49.9679 until finishing in the latest session at $55.91.

The one-year MRCY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.93. The average equity rating for MRCY stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRCY shares is $82.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRCY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Mercury Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $80 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Mercury Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on MRCY stock. On May 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MRCY shares from 94 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mercury Systems Inc. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRCY in the course of the last twelve months was 59.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

MRCY Stock Performance Analysis:

Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.21. With this latest performance, MRCY shares dropped by -15.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.09 for Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.89, while it was recorded at 63.30 for the last single week of trading, and 71.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mercury Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.32 and a Gross Margin at +40.96. Mercury Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.76.

Return on Total Capital for MRCY is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.34. Additionally, MRCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] managed to generate an average of $44,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Mercury Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

MRCY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRCY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mercury Systems Inc. go to 9.20%.

Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,983 million, or 96.20% of MRCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRCY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,822,764, which is approximately -13.797% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,073,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.68 million in MRCY stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $182.75 million in MRCY stock with ownership of nearly 0.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mercury Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Mercury Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:MRCY] by around 6,203,863 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 5,026,182 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 42,120,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,350,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRCY stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,644,914 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,038,857 shares during the same period.