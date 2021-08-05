Market cap of Aramark [ARMK] reaches 8.90B – now what?

Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] loss -0.58% or -0.2 points to close at $34.43 with a heavy trading volume of 2943360 shares. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Celebrate the Summer Games and Explore the Flavors of the World From Your Own Kitchen.

Aramark Chefs Share Global, Plant-Forward Recipes.

Just in time for the Summer Games, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the largest U.S.-based food services provider, is encouraging families to take advantage of summer’s bounty, by cooking up plant-forward menus inspired by flavors from around the world.

It opened the trading session at $34.25, the shares rose to $34.64 and dropped to $34.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARMK points out that the company has recorded -4.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -69.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, ARMK reached to a volume of 2943360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aramark [ARMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMK shares is $41.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Aramark shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $23 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Aramark stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $26, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ARMK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aramark is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARMK in the course of the last twelve months was 350.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ARMK stock

Aramark [ARMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, ARMK shares dropped by -5.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.14 for Aramark [ARMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.22, while it was recorded at 34.91 for the last single week of trading, and 36.71 for the last 200 days.

Aramark [ARMK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aramark [ARMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.03 and a Gross Margin at +4.92. Aramark’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.60.

Return on Total Capital for ARMK is now 2.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aramark [ARMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 354.24. Additionally, ARMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 347.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aramark [ARMK] managed to generate an average of -$1,862 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Aramark’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Aramark [ARMK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aramark go to -7.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aramark [ARMK]

There are presently around $8,891 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,311,181, which is approximately 2.179% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 21,561,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $742.35 million in ARMK stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $686.18 million in ARMK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aramark stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Aramark [NYSE:ARMK] by around 22,944,913 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 22,200,249 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 213,082,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,227,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARMK stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,917,242 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,515,488 shares during the same period.