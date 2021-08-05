Market cap of Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] reaches 419.29M – now what?

Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ: ALTO] gained 5.99% on the last trading session, reaching $5.66 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Alto Ingredients Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Second Quarter Net Income of $8.1 million, or $0.11 per share.

Second Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $17.0 million.

Alto Ingredients Inc. represents 70.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $419.29 million with the latest information. ALTO stock price has been found in the range of $5.155 to $5.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, ALTO reached a trading volume of 3095250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alto Ingredients Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALTO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for ALTO stock

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.42. With this latest performance, ALTO shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.44 for Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.86, while it was recorded at 5.41 for the last single week of trading, and 6.21 for the last 200 days.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alto Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alto Ingredients Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]

There are presently around $237 million, or 59.60% of ALTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALTO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,412,406, which is approximately 10688.105% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 4,613,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.11 million in ALTO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $19.0 million in ALTO stock with ownership of nearly -30.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ:ALTO] by around 21,205,012 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 5,842,954 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 14,805,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,853,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALTO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,764,538 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,564,372 shares during the same period.