Market cap of 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] reaches 301.97M – now what?

1847 Goedeker Inc. [AMEX: GOED] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.01 during the day while it closed the day at $2.88. The company report on July 21, 2021 that 1847 Goedeker Appoints Maria Johnson as Chief Financial Officer.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedekers” or the “Company”) and its Appliances Connection Business, the largest pure-play online retailer of household appliances in the U.S., is pleased to announce that Maria Johnson will be joining the company as Chief Financial Officer effective July 26, 2021. Maria Johnson will be assuming the CFO role from Bob Barry, who has been appointed as the Chief Accounting Officer effective the same day.

Maria Johnson is an accomplished finance executive with over 20 years of professional experience spanning across various industries and areas of expertise, including business strategy, finance transformation, financial planning and analysis, accounting and controls, risk management, and international business. Johnson has more than 20 years of experience across finance and strategic leadership roles including most recently as the CFO of E3 Investment Group since December 2019. Prior to that, she served as the CFO of John Hardy. Before assuming her role at John Hardy, Johnson served as the Vice President of Finance, Global Controller, at Cheetah Digital (formerly Experian Marketing). She also previously served as Director of FP&A at Pepsico, and Head of Financial Operations at McGraw Hill. Johnson is a licensed CPA and CIA, and holds a master’s of business administration from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor’s degree from the Moscow State Academy of Management.

1847 Goedeker Inc. stock has also gained 0.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOED stock has declined by -48.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -75.43% and lost -65.80% year-on date.

The market cap for GOED stock reached $301.97 million, with 104.85 million shares outstanding and 98.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.47M shares, GOED reached a trading volume of 3293886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1847 Goedeker Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10.

GOED stock trade performance evaluation

1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, GOED shares dropped by -25.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.97 for 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 7.17 for the last 200 days.

1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.90 and a Gross Margin at +0.25. 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.12.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.72.1847 Goedeker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 28.90% of GOED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOED stocks are: GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 1,036,533, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; LAPIDES ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 84,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in GOED stocks shares; and INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC /GA/ /ADV, currently with $0.14 million in GOED stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1847 Goedeker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. [AMEX:GOED] by around 1,339,602 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 124,193 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 120,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,343,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOED stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,309,979 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 123,939 shares during the same period.