Market Analysts see Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gaining to $126. Time to buy?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] closed the trading session at $91.09 on 08/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $90.2601, while the highest price level was $95.58. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (the “Company”) reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Operating revenues were $990.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $904.4 million, from $85.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $131.4 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $637.6 million, or $5.97 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited for the second quarter of 2020 excluded the impact of $75.7 million of expense related to our commitment to pay salary, tips, and benefits continuation for all of our U.S. employees for the period from April 1 through May 15, 2020, which we accrued during the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted Property EBITDA (1) at our integrated resort properties increased $164.5 million, $96.7 million, $208.8 million, and $100.7 million at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, our Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively, when compared with the second quarter of 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.27 percent and weekly performance of -10.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, WYNN reached to a volume of 7301271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $130.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $99 to $110, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on WYNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.63.

WYNN stock trade performance evaluation

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.84. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -22.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.98 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.58, while it was recorded at 96.53 for the last single week of trading, and 114.84 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.47 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.63.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.88. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of -$75,173 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,712 million, or 74.60% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,837,751, which is approximately 7.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,934,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $904.9 million in WYNN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $800.04 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 32.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 11,489,923 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 9,650,081 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 63,520,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,660,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,300,254 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,723,013 shares during the same period.