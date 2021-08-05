Market Analysts see Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gaining to $230. Time to buy?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] gained 1.61% on the last trading session, reaching $192.38 price per share at the time. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Texas Instruments new TI-84 Plus CE Python graphing calculator introduces students to programming.

Available for back to school, the newest TI graphing calculator brings popular Python programming language to the classroom.

Texas Instruments (TI), the most trusted, most recommended brand of graphing calculator, announced the next generation of the TI-84 Plus family – the TI-84 Plus CE Python graphing calculator. Available in time for back to school, the TI-84 Plus CE Python graphing calculator helps students explore, visualize and better understand math and science, while also introducing them to Python, one of the fastest growing, most popular programming languages in the world.

Texas Instruments Incorporated represents 923.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $176.87 billion with the latest information. TXN stock price has been found in the range of $189.25 to $193.365.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 3713788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $200.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $220 to $230. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $193, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on TXN stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TXN shares from 215 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 62.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

Trading performance analysis for TXN stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.51 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 188.88, while it was recorded at 190.58 for the last single week of trading, and 175.56 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.92 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.50.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 37.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.49. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $185,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

There are presently around $149,762 million, or 86.00% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,385,656, which is approximately -1.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,969,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.65 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.39 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly -1.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 916 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 34,906,922 shares. Additionally, 789 investors decreased positions by around 28,594,593 shares, while 295 investors held positions by with 714,967,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 778,469,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,894,611 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,578,550 shares during the same period.