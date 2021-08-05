Market Analysts see NetEase Inc. [NTES] gaining to $129. Time to buy?

NetEase Inc. [NASDAQ: NTES] price plunged by -0.04 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on July 22, 2021 that NetEase Donates RMB50 Million to Support China’s Henan Relief Effort After Severe Flooding.

NetEase, Inc. (“NetEase” or “the Company,” NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), one of China’s leading internet and online game services providers, announced a donation of RMB50 million (approximately US$7.7 million) and emergency aid to support recovery efforts in Henan Province, China after heavy rainfall and severe flooding.

Zhengzhou, Henan Province’s capital city, and other cities in the province have been hit by heavy rains, leading to major river overflows, public transportation disruptions and property and infrastructure damage, upending the daily lives of millions of people.

A sum of 3508565 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.60M shares. NetEase Inc. shares reached a high of $95.87 and dropped to a low of $92.22 until finishing in the latest session at $93.02.

The one-year NTES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.95. The average equity rating for NTES stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NetEase Inc. [NTES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTES shares is $134.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTES stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for NetEase Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for NetEase Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetEase Inc. is set at 5.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTES in the course of the last twelve months was 20.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

NTES Stock Performance Analysis:

NetEase Inc. [NTES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.11. With this latest performance, NTES shares dropped by -15.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for NetEase Inc. [NTES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.28, while it was recorded at 98.85 for the last single week of trading, and 105.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NetEase Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetEase Inc. [NTES] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.74 and a Gross Margin at +52.92. NetEase Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.37.

Return on Total Capital for NTES is now 13.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetEase Inc. [NTES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.73. Additionally, NTES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetEase Inc. [NTES] managed to generate an average of $480,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.NetEase Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

NTES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetEase Inc. go to 1.86%.

NetEase Inc. [NTES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,169 million, or 38.80% of NTES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTES stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,430,942, which is approximately 4.227% of the company’s market cap and around 45.00% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, holding 18,299,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in NTES stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $1.39 billion in NTES stock with ownership of nearly 37.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NetEase Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in NetEase Inc. [NASDAQ:NTES] by around 25,154,795 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 21,772,551 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 191,393,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,320,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTES stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,216,136 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,435,014 shares during the same period.