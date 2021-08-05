Market Analysts see LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] gaining to $71. Time to buy?

LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ: LPSN] price plunged by -3.34 percent to reach at -$2.15. The company report on August 4, 2021 that ConsenSys Evolves Customer Experience and Trust with LivePerson.

In its constant quest to hone its support services for Web3 users, ConsenSys is partnering with LivePerson to provide conversational AI support for its blockchain and crypto communities, starting with users of leading crypto wallet MetaMask. These industry-leading experiences will provide immediate, trusted responses and give them the solutions they need faster than ever. Users can expect to access the new customer experience in November.

ConsenSys, a market-leading blockchain technology company, is strengthening its customer experience by collaborating with LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), a global leader in conversational AI. With cryptocurrency and decentralized finance adoption accelerating at a tremendous pace, ConsenSys users will be further empowered to get the support they need and can trust — at the moment they need it — through the scalability and speed of AI-powered messaging.

A sum of 3350533 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 553.37K shares. LivePerson Inc. shares reached a high of $62.80 and dropped to a low of $56.51 until finishing in the latest session at $62.31.

The one-year LPSN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.16. The average equity rating for LPSN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPSN shares is $76.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for LivePerson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for LivePerson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $79, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on LPSN stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LPSN shares from 55 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LivePerson Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPSN in the course of the last twelve months was 328.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

LPSN Stock Performance Analysis:

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, LPSN shares gained by 0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.49 for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.06, while it was recorded at 63.54 for the last single week of trading, and 58.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LivePerson Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.37 and a Gross Margin at +67.09. LivePerson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.35.

Return on Total Capital for LPSN is now -10.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 226.02. Additionally, LPSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 223.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] managed to generate an average of -$89,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.LivePerson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

LPSN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LivePerson Inc. go to 30.00%.

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,299 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPSN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,219,340, which is approximately 6.069% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,713,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $418.35 million in LPSN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $253.96 million in LPSN stock with ownership of nearly -41.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LivePerson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ:LPSN] by around 7,133,213 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 8,396,262 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 53,470,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,999,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPSN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,135,146 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,519,110 shares during the same period.