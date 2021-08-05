Market Analysts see Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] loss -0.82% on the last trading session, reaching $4.82 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Clovis Oncology Announces Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results.

$36.8M in Rubraca® (rucaparib) global net product revenues for Q2 2021, down 8% vs. Q2 2020, due to continuing impact of COVID-19.

Phase 1/2 LuMIERE clinical study of FAP-2286 open for enrollment, first peptide-targeted radionuclide therapeutic candidate targeting FAP in clinical development.

Clovis Oncology Inc. represents 104.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $506.05 million with the latest information. CLVS stock price has been found in the range of $4.66 to $5.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, CLVS reached a trading volume of 5323896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVS shares is $6.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Clovis Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Clovis Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLVS stock. On January 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CLVS shares from 36 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clovis Oncology Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16.

Trading performance analysis for CLVS stock

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.30. With this latest performance, CLVS shares dropped by -13.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.77 for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.46, while it was recorded at 4.86 for the last single week of trading, and 5.77 for the last 200 days.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -183.68 and a Gross Margin at +74.89. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -224.41.

Return on Total Capital for CLVS is now -58.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.43. Additionally, CLVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 132.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] managed to generate an average of -$860,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Clovis Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clovis Oncology Inc. go to 79.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]

There are presently around $240 million, or 50.40% of CLVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,892,877, which is approximately -31.942% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,819,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.69 million in CLVS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.74 million in CLVS stock with ownership of nearly 19.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clovis Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS] by around 7,839,936 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 13,185,646 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 28,776,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,802,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,263,974 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,345,222 shares during the same period.