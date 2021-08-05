Market Analysts see Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gaining to $335. Time to buy?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] price plunged by -1.51 percent to reach at -$2.52. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Baidu to Report 2021 Second Quarter and Interim Financial Results on August 12, 2021.

Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU and HKEX: 9888), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, announced that it will report its financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021, before the U.S. market opens on August 12, 2021. Baidu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on August 12, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on August 12, 2021, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.

A sum of 3165734 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.36M shares. Baidu Inc. shares reached a high of $165.00 and dropped to a low of $161.51 until finishing in the latest session at $164.09.

Guru’s Opinion on Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. On February 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BIDU shares from 250 to 325.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 6.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 69.81.

BIDU Stock Performance Analysis:

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -16.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.46, while it was recorded at 165.71 for the last single week of trading, and 203.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baidu Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.91.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $613,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

BIDU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 2.58%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,061 million, or 65.40% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,217,017, which is approximately 3.665% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,841,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.55 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly -0.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 457 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 43,270,749 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 50,728,311 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 83,102,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,101,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,203,681 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 4,108,293 shares during the same period.