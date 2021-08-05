Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] is 7.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $19.19 at the close of the session, up 0.16%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Manulife declares preferred share dividends.

C$ unless otherwise statedTSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945.

Manulife’s Board of Directors announced quarterly shareholders’ dividends on the following non-cumulative preferred shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, payable on or after September 19, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2021:.

Manulife Financial Corporation stock is now 7.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MFC Stock saw the intraday high of $19.33 and lowest of $18.995 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.25, which means current price is +9.91% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, MFC reached a trading volume of 2616168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $23.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.78.

How has MFC stock performed recently?

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, MFC shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.23 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.74, while it was recorded at 19.27 for the last single week of trading, and 19.22 for the last 200 days.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.96. Manulife Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.56.

Return on Total Capital for MFC is now 13.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.74. Additionally, MFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] managed to generate an average of $158,676 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 8.82%.