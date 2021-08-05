Li Auto Inc. [LI] Is Currently -3.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] slipped around -1.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $32.54 at the close of the session, down -3.38%. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Li Auto Inc. Launches Global Offering.

Li Auto Inc. (Nasdaq: LI) (“Li Auto” or the “Company”), an NEV automaker in China, announced the launch of its global offering (the “Global Offering”) of 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, which comprises a Hong Kong public offering of initially 10,000,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing on August 3, 2021, Hong Kong time (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”) and an international offering of initially 90,000,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing (the “International Offering”), and dual-primary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) under the stock code “2015.”.

The Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company, will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”). Investors in the Global Offering will only be able to purchase Class A ordinary shares and will not be able to take delivery of ADSs. Upon listing of the Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Class A ordinary shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be fully fungible with the ADSs listed on Nasdaq.

Li Auto Inc. stock is now 12.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LI Stock saw the intraday high of $33.09 and lowest of $31.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.70, which means current price is +103.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.10M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 9659381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Li Auto Inc. [LI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $38.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $34, while Daiwa Securities kept a Buy rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.27.

How has LI stock performed recently?

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.89. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.06 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.56, while it was recorded at 32.18 for the last single week of trading, and 27.61 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.76 and a Gross Margin at +15.51. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.66. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$5,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Insider trade positions for Li Auto Inc. [LI]

There are presently around $3,782 million, or 16.60% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 14,829,340, which is approximately 61.607% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,803,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $481.71 million in LI stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $416.09 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly 766.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 64,589,818 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 19,780,494 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 31,856,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,227,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,019,076 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 7,269,407 shares during the same period.