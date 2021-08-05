Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] stock Upgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $61

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] traded at a high on 08/04/21, posting a 1.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $50.32. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Ingersoll Rand Announces Pricing of its Secondary Offering of 29,788,635 Shares of Common Stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) (“Ingersoll Rand”) announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by KKR Renaissance Aggregator L.P. (the “Selling Stockholder”) of 29,788,635 shares of common stock of Ingersoll Rand (the “Shares”) pursuant to a registration statement filed by Ingersoll Rand with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). No shares are being sold by Ingersoll Rand. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. As part of and subject to the completion of the offering, Ingersoll Rand intends to concurrently repurchase from the underwriter 14,894,317 shares out of the aggregate 29,788,635 shares of its common stock that are the subject of the offering. The price per share to be paid by Ingersoll Rand will equal the price at which the underwriter will purchase the Shares from the Selling Stockholder in the offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the underwriter for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10396866 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at 3.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.22%.

The market cap for IR stock reached $20.81 billion, with 419.70 million shares outstanding and 372.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 10396866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $55.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on IR stock. On June 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IR shares from 50 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 24.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has IR stock performed recently?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.50 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.34, while it was recorded at 49.08 for the last single week of trading, and 46.43 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.55 and a Gross Margin at +24.80. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Total Capital for IR is now 3.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.50. Additionally, IR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] managed to generate an average of -$2,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 17.30%.

Insider trade positions for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

There are presently around $19,827 million, or 95.70% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 63,603,255, which is approximately -3.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., holding 44,788,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in IR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.97 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 1.864% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 26,736,969 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 25,234,523 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 342,055,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 394,027,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,858,656 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,172,807 shares during the same period.