Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] is 136.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ: HOFV] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.05 during the day while it closed the day at $2.91. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – GPAQ, HOFV.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (“Gordon Pointe”) (NASDAQ: GPAQ), now known as Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“Hall of Fame”) (NASDAQ: HOFV) breached their fiduciary duties to Gordon Pointe and its shareholders. If you were a Gordon Pointe shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Gordon Pointe’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Gordon Pointe in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Gordon Pointe shareholders, and whether Gordon Pointe’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stock has also loss -2.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HOFV stock has declined by -23.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.26% and gained 136.59% year-on date.

The market cap for HOFV stock reached $269.87 million, with 75.35 million shares outstanding and 57.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, HOFV reached a trading volume of 4662162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOFV shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOFV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOFV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

HOFV stock trade performance evaluation

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, HOFV shares dropped by -20.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOFV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.41 for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.78, while it was recorded at 2.97 for the last single week of trading, and 2.89 for the last 200 days.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26 million, or 14.30% of HOFV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOFV stocks are: VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,207,719, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,125,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.18 million in HOFV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.16 million in HOFV stock with ownership of nearly 322.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ:HOFV] by around 7,744,557 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 830,610 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 387,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,962,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOFV stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,206,262 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 599,982 shares during the same period.