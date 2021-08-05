Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Stock trading around $3.37 per share: What’s Next?

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.88% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.51%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Genworth Financial Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Second Quarter Net Income Of $240 Million And Adjusted Operating Income Of $194 Million.

Over the last 12 months, GNW stock rose by 60.48%. The one-year Genworth Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -34.8. The average equity rating for GNW stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.72 billion, with 506.00 million shares outstanding and 501.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, GNW stock reached a trading volume of 6117503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 1.66.

GNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, GNW shares dropped by -10.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.63 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.81, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 3.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genworth Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.30. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.40.

Return on Total Capital for GNW is now 6.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.16. Additionally, GNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] managed to generate an average of $242,333 per employee.

GNW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,151 million, or 70.50% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 62,170,967, which is approximately 9.783% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,941,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.19 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $60.16 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 4.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 55,778,799 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 57,450,637 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 228,319,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,548,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,421,136 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 30,187,552 shares during the same period.