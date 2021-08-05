Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Is Currently -2.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] traded at a low on 08/04/21, posting a -2.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.57. The company report on August 2, 2021 that Fortuna to release second quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on August 11, 2021; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on August 12, 2021.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the second quarter 2021 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, and Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3481079 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at 3.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.78%.

The market cap for FSM stock reached $846.90 million, with 185.32 million shares outstanding and 182.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 3481079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -15.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.42 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.64, while it was recorded at 4.70 for the last single week of trading, and 6.78 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.49. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.82.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 8.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.54. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] managed to generate an average of $8,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Insider trade positions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

There are presently around $266 million, or 37.54% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,584,444, which is approximately -7.705% of the company’s market cap and around 0.96% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,105,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.76 million in FSM stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $16.39 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly -6.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 8,191,143 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 10,203,198 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 39,885,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,279,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,879,703 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,527,494 shares during the same period.