For The Coca-Cola Company [KO], Analyst sees a rise to $64. What next?

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] traded at a high on 08/03/21, posting a 0.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.92. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Coca-Cola to Auction Its First-Ever NFT Collectibles on International Friendship Day.

Auction opens July 30 via digital marketplace OpenSea.

Proceeds from four-day auction will be donated to Special Olympics International, Coca-Cola’s friend and partner for more than 50 years.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8762643 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Coca-Cola Company stands at 0.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.13%.

The market cap for KO stock reached $245.79 billion, with 4.31 billion shares outstanding and 4.29 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.36M shares, KO reached a trading volume of 8762643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Coca-Cola Company [KO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $59.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $59 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for The Coca-Cola Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $65, while Truist kept a Buy rating on KO stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KO shares from 64 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 95.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has KO stock performed recently?

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, KO shares gained by 5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.85 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.39, while it was recorded at 56.92 for the last single week of trading, and 52.71 for the last 200 days.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 10.12%.

Insider trade positions for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

There are presently around $165,431 million, or 68.60% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 339,587,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.33 billion in KO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.07 billion in KO stock with ownership of nearly -0.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,161 institutional holders increased their position in The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO] by around 153,840,616 shares. Additionally, 1,115 investors decreased positions by around 143,652,002 shares, while 332 investors held positions by with 2,608,891,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,906,384,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KO stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,888,805 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 8,602,794 shares during the same period.