For Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX: SYN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.37% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.29%. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Synthetic Biologics Expands Option for an Exclusive License Agreement with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Updated Agreement Includes Intellectual Property and Technology for Use of SYN-020 Intestinal Alkaline Phosphatase to Inhibit Liver Fibrosis in Select Diseases, Including Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (“GI”) diseases in areas of high unmet need, announced an amendment to the Company’s option for an exclusive license with Massachusetts General Hospital (“MGH”) to include intellectual property (“IP”) and technology related to the use of SYN-020 intestinal alkaline phosphatase (“IAP”), the Company’s proprietary recombinant version of bovine IAP, to inhibit liver fibrosis in select diseases, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (“NAFLD”).

Over the last 12 months, SYN stock dropped by -16.61%. The average equity rating for SYN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.36 million, with 132.04 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, SYN stock reached a trading volume of 3469091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]:

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while FBR Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synthetic Biologics Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

SYN Stock Performance Analysis:

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, SYN shares dropped by -6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.57 for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5655, while it was recorded at 0.5233 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5764 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synthetic Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SYN is now -113.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.89. Additionally, SYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] managed to generate an average of -$1,004,300 per employee.Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.10 and a Current Ratio set at 37.10.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.50% of SYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,348,372, which is approximately 6045.962% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,014,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 million in SYN stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $0.49 million in SYN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synthetic Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX:SYN] by around 7,935,029 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,420,846 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 874,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,480,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,191,447 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,401,901 shares during the same period.