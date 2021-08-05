For Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK], Analyst sees a rise to $32. What next?

Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: PLTK] traded at a high on 08/04/21, posting a 4.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.91. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Playtika Holding Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Second Quarter Revenue Grew to $659 million, Driven Entirely by Organic GrowthAnnouncing New Game Launch in Q4’21Proprietary Platforms Increased to Over 20% of Overall RevenuesReiterating 2021 Financial Outlook.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) released financial results for its second quarter for the period ending June 30, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2639143 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Playtika Holding Corp. stands at 5.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.57%.

The market cap for PLTK stock reached $9.51 billion, with 406.50 million shares outstanding and 84.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, PLTK reached a trading volume of 2639143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTK shares is $37.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Playtika Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Playtika Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on PLTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playtika Holding Corp. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTK in the course of the last twelve months was 20.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

How has PLTK stock performed recently?

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, PLTK shares dropped by -0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.15% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.64 for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.16, while it was recorded at 22.34 for the last single week of trading.

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Playtika Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Playtika Holding Corp. go to 79.45%.

Insider trade positions for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]

There are presently around $1,750 million, or 18.70% of PLTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTK stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 14,211,590, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,317,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $259.29 million in PLTK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $197.0 million in PLTK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

95 institutional holders increased their position in Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:PLTK] by around 76,248,879 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 10,107 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 121,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,380,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTK stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,195,309 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,085 shares during the same period.