For Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV], Analyst sees a rise to $110. What next?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] gained 1.48% or 1.16 points to close at $79.49 with a heavy trading volume of 4141300 shares. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Live Nation Entertainment Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Highlights.

Operating Income Improved Over $450 Million, Adjusted Operating Income Returned to Profitability.

It opened the trading session at $80.47, the shares rose to $82.88 and dropped to $78.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LYV points out that the company has recorded 11.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -74.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, LYV reached to a volume of 4141300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $91.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $96, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on LYV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.63.

Trading performance analysis for LYV stock

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, LYV shares dropped by -6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.66 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.21, while it was recorded at 79.31 for the last single week of trading, and 78.18 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.53 and a Gross Margin at -0.14. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.59.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now -24.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -511.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.98. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] managed to generate an average of -$210,165 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

There are presently around $12,492 million, or 74.80% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,013,423, which is approximately -0.261% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 12,565,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $998.8 million in LYV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $912.17 million in LYV stock with ownership of nearly 206.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 17,826,403 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 20,275,337 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 119,051,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,153,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,464,488 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 6,377,635 shares during the same period.