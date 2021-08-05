For Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL], Analyst sees a rise to $18.50. What next?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.72%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Present at UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) (“Blue Owl”) announced that Michael Rees, Co-President, will present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:00 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be broadcast live on the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl’s website at www.blueowl.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blue Owl’s website shortly after the event.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.01 billion, with 34.38 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 957.44K shares, OWL stock reached a trading volume of 2865320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

OWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.72. With this latest performance, OWL shares dropped by -4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.83% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.49 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.17, while it was recorded at 13.20 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Blue Owl Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $687 million, or 62.00% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: BROWN UNIVERSITY with ownership of 35,386,965, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,215,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.56 million in OWL stocks shares; and SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP, currently with $20.53 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 48,166,932 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 9,629,513 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,595,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,200,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,524,722 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 4,065,668 shares during the same period.