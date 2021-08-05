For Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT], Analyst sees a rise to $71. What next?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] loss -23.16% or -13.49 points to close at $44.76 with a heavy trading volume of 3845110 shares. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Arcturus Announces Approval of Singapore Clinical Trial Application to Advance ARCT-154 and ARCT-165, Next Generation STARR™ mRNA Vaccines Targeting SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern, in a Phase 1/2 Study.

Singapore is the second country to approve the advancement of ARCT-154 into clinical development.

ARCT-154 and ARCT-165 elicit high levels of neutralizing antibodies in non-human primates against multiple variants of concern.

It opened the trading session at $53.50, the shares rose to $53.98 and dropped to $42.155, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARCT points out that the company has recorded -44.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -79.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 652.61K shares, ARCT reached to a volume of 3845110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $25, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on ARCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 4.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 129.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.91.

Trading performance analysis for ARCT stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.39. With this latest performance, ARCT shares gained by 30.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.90 for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.96, while it was recorded at 40.00 for the last single week of trading, and 51.49 for the last 200 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]

There are presently around $886 million, or 73.90% of ARCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,331,889, which is approximately -15.841% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 3,203,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.37 million in ARCT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $78.45 million in ARCT stock with ownership of nearly -1.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ARCT] by around 3,419,978 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 3,669,984 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 12,701,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,791,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCT stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 517,055 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 720,968 shares during the same period.